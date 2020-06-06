India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,887 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 6,642

New Delhi, June 6: India on Saturday registered a record single-day spike of 9,887 COVID-19 cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,36,657 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. This is for the third day in a row when India reported over 9,000 COVID-19 cases on a single day. Of these, 1,15,942 are active cases while 1,14,073 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 6,642 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.
Also Read | US Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 1,09,042 With 922 More Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020
The worst-affected state with coronavirus was Maharashtra with the total number of coronavirus patients rising to 80,229. The state recorded a new high of 139 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, while Mumbai's total fatalities crossed the 1,500 mark, state health officials informed. In Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, 17 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,889, besides 71 deaths till date. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that 5,60,303 people currently in quarantine in the state for possible exposure to the coronavirus infection. Coronavirus Outbreak: India's Recovery Rate Close to 50%, Mortality Rate Down to 2.83%.
In Delhi, the COVID-19 tally rose to over 26,000 with 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital mounted to 708. Meanwhile, Gujarat registered a record 510 new coronavirus cases in a day on Friday, taking its total tally to 19,119 while death toll reached to 1,190.
Also Read | Assam Reports 128 COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Reaches 2,243: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020
Take a Look at the State-wise Tally of COVID-19 Cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|33
|0
|33
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1654
|2576
|73
|4303
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|44
|1
|0
|45
|4
|Assam
|1651
|498
|4
|2153
|5
|Bihar
|2342
|2225
|29
|4596
|6
|Chandigarh
|77
|222
|5
|304
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|633
|244
|2
|879
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|13
|1
|0
|14
|9
|Delhi
|15311
|10315
|708
|26334
|10
|Goa
|131
|65
|0
|196
|11
|Gujarat
|4901
|13003
|1190
|19094
|12
|Haryana
|1439
|2134
|24
|3597
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|199
|189
|5
|393
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2202
|1086
|36
|3324
|15
|Jharkhand
|464
|410
|7
|881
|16
|Karnataka
|3090
|1688
|57
|4835
|17
|Kerala
|973
|712
|14
|1699
|18
|Ladakh
|48
|48
|1
|97
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2734
|5878
|384
|8996
|20
|Maharashtra
|42224
|35156
|2849
|80229
|21
|Manipur
|91
|41
|0
|132
|22
|Meghalaya
|19
|13
|1
|33
|23
|Mizoram
|21
|1
|0
|22
|24
|Nagaland
|94
|0
|0
|94
|25
|Odisha
|996
|1604
|8
|2608
|26
|Puducherry
|63
|36
|0
|99
|27
|Punjab
|344
|2069
|48
|2461
|28
|Rajasthan
|2507
|7359
|218
|10084
|29
|Sikkim
|3
|0
|0
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|12700
|15762
|232
|28694
|31
|Telengana
|1550
|1627
|113
|3290
|32
|Tripura
|519
|173
|0
|692
|33
|Uttarakhand
|860
|344
|11
|1215
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|3828
|5648
|257
|9733
|35
|West Bengal
|4025
|2912
|366
|7303
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8192
|8192
|Total
|115942
|114073
|6642
|236657
Globally, the total number of coronavirus has increased to over 6.7 million, while the death toll has topped 394,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The overall number of cases stood at 6,731,824, while the death toll increased to 394,787, the report said.