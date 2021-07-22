India Records Highest Ever Road Building Speed With 36.5 Km Per Day Of Highway Construction In 2020-21

Despite Covid-19 induced restrictions on construction and logistics sectors, India recorded the highest ever construction speed of National Highways in 2020-21 with a pace of 36.5 km per day.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said India has also created a world record by constructing a 2.5 km four-lane concrete road in just 24 hours and 26 km single lane Bitumen road in just 21 hours.

“To ensure quality control in these projects, construction is being carried out as per highest IRC standards and MoRTH Specifications. A quality control zone has been set up to update policy guidelines as well as examine and issue directions for system improvement on Quality,” Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

The Union government has implemented a slew of measures to relieve executioners of highway projects who have suffered a blow due to Covid induced delays and restrictions.

Recently, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said the release of retention money in proportion to the work already executed, an extension of time to contractors, direct payment to approved sub-contractor and waiver of penalty for delay in submission of performance security are some relief measures provided to contractors to mitigate the delay and ease the financial situation.