India Records 81-Day Low Of 58,570 New COVID-19 Cases; Kerala Only State To Continue Recording Over 10k Daily Cases

In a positive development, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in the country yesterday (19 June) fell to an 81-day low of 58,570 new cases as the country witnesses rising vaccination coverage and a receding second wave, reports Times of India.

However, for the third straight day, the State of Kerala has continued to be the only state in the country to report over 10,000 new cases. Yesterday, the State recorded 12,443 new cases. Kerala was followed by Maharashtra with 8,912 cases, Tamil Nadu with 8,813 new cases, Karnataka with 5,815 new cases and Andhra Pradesh with 5,674 new cases.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the country as a whole recorded its lowest death count in over two months. India reported 1,154 new COVID-19 related deaths which is the lowest since 14 April. Though, this does not include 425 'backlog' deaths reported by Maharashtra.

Daily deaths witnessed a sharp fall in Tamil Nadu which reported 180 losses. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the day's death toll fell below 10 for the first time since 1 April. The national capital recorded seven deaths. Though, Maharashtra topped the charts in terms of the number of deaths reported for the day with a count of 257. The other states with a high number of deaths included Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal.