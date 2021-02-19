India records 6,58,674 COVID vaccination on Feb 18

New Delhi, Feb 19 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in national capital on February 19, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Mandeep Bhandari informed that yesterday (Feb 18), India recorded the highest single-day vaccination, as part of vaccination drive. “The highest single-day vaccination, as part of this vaccination drive, was recorded yesterday on 18th February. This number was 6,58,674. With this, yesterday India crossed a figure of 1 crore vaccination in all,” he said. “1,04,49,942 vaccinations carried out till 6 pm today. The vaccination of the healthcare workers is 70,52,845 out of which the 1st dose has been given to 62,95,903 healthcare workers. 2nd dose has been given to 7,56,942 healthcare workers. The vaccination for frontline workers has been for 33,97,097 till 6 pm today,” he added.