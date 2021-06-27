India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,258 deaths in a day

NOIDA, INDIA - JUNE 25: Covid-19 vaccination being done, during a vaccination drive in Nithari village, on June 25, 2021 in Noida, India. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A single-day rise of 50,040 fresh COVID-19 infections took India's tally to 3,02,33,183 while the number of active cases reduced to 5,86,403, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 3,95,751 with 1,258 more people succumbing to the viral disease in a day.

The number of active cases has further declined to 5,86,403 and now comprises 1.94 per cent of the total infections, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases of COVID-19 for the 45th consecutive day with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surging to 2,92,51,029. The case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent.

While the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.75 per cent, the weekly case positivity rate has come down to 2.91 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 20 consecutive days.

India administered 64.25 lakh vaccine doses in a day, taking the cumulative number of jabs given so far under the nationwide inoculation drive to 32.17 crore, according to immunisation data published at 7 am.

Also, 17,45,809 tests were conducted on Friday for the detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 40,18,11,892.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore total COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.