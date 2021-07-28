India records 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally up to 3,14,84,605

New Delhi: India recorded 43,654 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking its tally to 3,14,84,605 while 640 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,22,022, according to the Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stood at 3,99,436, an increase of 1,336 in a span of 24 hours, which comprises 1.27 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests conducted so far stands at 46,09,00,978 and the daily positivity rate has increased to 2.51 percent from 1.73 percent. The weekly positivity rate is 2.36 percent, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,06,63,147, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent and the total number of Covid vaccines administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 44.61 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

Also See: What is R-number, why you should know about it, and what it says about COVID-19 situation in India

India records 38,079 new coronavirus cases, 560 deaths; active cases dip to 4,24,025

Read more on Health by Firstpost.