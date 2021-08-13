India records 40,120 fresh coronavirus infections, 585 new deaths; 15 states, UTs show surge in active cases

India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of Covid cases to 3,21,17,826, while the recovery rate increased to 97.46 per cent, the highest recorded so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry said the number of active cases has declined to 3,85,227 or 1.20 percent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.46 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Also, 19,70,495 tests were conducted Thursday, taking the cumulative tests carried out so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,94,70,779.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 percent. It has been below 3 percent for the last 19 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,02,345, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 52.95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Tuesday morning.

Here are the data highlights from today, at a glance

The active cases declined by over 2,800 in last 24 hours

More than 40,000 new cases for the second consecutive day, after a week-long decline in cases

States with the highest surge are: Kerala with over 21,400 new cases, Maharashtra with around 6,500 cases and Tamil Nadu with close to 2,000 cases

States with highest fatalities are: Maharashtra (208), Kerala (160), Odisha (67)

Fifteen states/UTs have reported a rise in active cases

Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days in India is -8% (world average is +4%)

In the last 24 hours, a record 57.32 lakh new vaccine doses were administered taking the total to 52.96 crore doses.

At least 45.1 lakh people received their first dose yesterday, while 12.22 lakh got their second dose

As per ICMR, 19.7 lakh new tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate is 2.04 percent; it was 1.94 percent the previous day

States with highest test positivity rate are: Kerala 14.49 percent, Sikkim 12.55 percent, Manipur 12.23 percent

