India Records 3.92 Lakh New Covid-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises Alarmingly by 3,689: 10 Points

With 3,92,488 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,95,57,457. Active cases have inched closer to the 34-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 2,15,542 with 3,689 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 33,49,644 while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.8 per cent.

Here is all you need to know about coronavirus in India in ten points:

– India reported 3.92 lakh cases as compared to 4.01 lakh on Monday. The number of fatalities rose to 3,689. Recoveries in the last 24 hours was at 3.07 lakh.

– 18.26 lakh new vaccinations were recorded.

– The total vaccinations are at 15.68 crore. Over 10% of India’s population have received at least first dose of vaccine.

– Number of tests in West Bengal have been breaching new records every day since the past one week. The state has also been testing abysmally low at close to 53,000 samples. It recorded 17,512 cases in the last 24 hours.

– None of the states reported a dip in active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are the top five.

– Maharashtra reports 63,282 new cases. Thane has reported 2,869 new cases with 53 more deaths. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the covid-19 case count has gone up to 87,132, while the death toll has reached 1,578.

– Maharashtra reported 802 new deaths, Delhi 402 and Uttar Pradesh 304.

– India conducted 18.4 lakh total tests, 1.4 lakh less the preceding day.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Sunday to review the human resource situation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to augment it.

– The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.

