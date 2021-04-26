India Records 3.5 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2,812 Fatalities With No Sign of Surge Abating- 10 Points

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.

Here is all you need to know about coronavirus in India in ten points:

– India reported 3.53 lakh new cases, 2,812 new deaths and 1.31 lakh rise in active cases. The recovery in the last 24 hours was 2.19 lakh.

– 9.95 lakh new vaccinations were recorded. However, the number is lowest since March 29.

– The total vaccinations are at 14.19 crore. Over 10% of India’s population have received at least first dose of vaccine.

– Global deaths/million population is now over 400. The fatality rate in in India is 140 deaths/million.

– Andaman and Nicobar reports dip in active cases.

– Maharashtra reports 66,190 new cases, Uttar Pradesh 35,310 and Karnataka 34,800 new cases.

– Maharashtra reported 832 new deaths, Delhi 350 and Uttar Pradesh 206.

– India conduced 14.02 lakh total tests. India’s tests per million population now over 2 lakh.

– India’s test positivity rate 25.17%. Goa 38.56%, Chhattisgarh 30.78%, Delhi 30.21%, West Bengal 28.58%, Nagaland 27.86% Maharashtra 22.86%.

– With the addition of 4,211 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra’s Thane district has reached 4,50,587.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here