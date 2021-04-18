India records 2,61,500 new Covid cases, Haryana govt appeals 'End Kisan Dharna' | Top News(18 April)

Top headlines of the day: 1. India records yet another jump in Covid cases. India records 2,61,500 fresh cases; 1,501 deaths in 24 hours. PM Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to tackle COVID. 2. Amid raging Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the situation with the state governments. Directs them to utilise entire national capacity for vaccine production. 3. As many as 25,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday raised alarm over the city's COVID-19 preparedness and urged the Central government to lend help in dealing with the deadly pandemic. 4. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik has claimed that the Centre asked export companies not to supply Remdesivir to the state. NDA has now demanded proof from the state minsiter. 5. TMC MLA dead, 4 contestants ailing as Bengal votes under the Covid cloud, yet political parties won't curb their rallies. Will netas finally decide to put people first? 6. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals for symbolic Kumbh mela, crowds begin receding at the Kumbh ghats. 7. Even as India faces an extreme Covid emergency, Kisan Unions refuse to relent, say they won't end their protest against the farm laws. Haryana government has requested all agitators to end their dharna.