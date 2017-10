India had dropped to number 2 after Australia got the better of the hosts in the Bengaluru ODI and now the men in blue have reclaimed their number 1 spot after thrashing the Australians in the fifth ODI in Nagpur. The top spot in the ODI batting remained unchanged with India skipper Virat Kohli leading the chart. In bowling, South Africa spinner Imran Tahir overtook Australia's Josh Hazelwood to take the top spot.