India recieves first batch world's most advanced attack helicopter from US

India on Saturday received first four of 22 AH 64EApache attack helicopters at the Hindon Station near New Delhi. An additional four Apaches will arrive in the coming week, and the eight will then move to the Pathankot Air Force Station in Jammu and Kashmir for their formal induction by the IAF, in September. By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches, and these first deliveries are ahead of schedule. The order for production, training and support of AH-64 Apache attack helicopters was finalized by the Indian Ministry of Defence in 2015.