India receives Test championship mace

Cape Town, Feb 25 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) presented the ICC Test championship mace to India captain Virat Kohli in the Newlands Stadium here at the conclusion of the South Africa tour on Saturday.

On behalf of the ICC, Cricket Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar of India and Graeme Pollock of South Africa made the presentation immediately after the awards ceremony for the T20I series.

India have ensured the number one spot on the ICC Test team rankings and a prize of $1 million after their victory in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa last month ensured that no team can move ahead of them in the rankings at the April 3 cut-off date.

--IANS

