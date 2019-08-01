India received proposal of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pakistan: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs said that India has received proposal of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, "We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of ICJ judgment. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels," said MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. "The proposal sent by Pakistan is being evaluated by us as per the guidelines given by ICJ. Whatever response is to be sent will be given by us timely through diplomatic channels," he added.