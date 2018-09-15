India will receive 1/3 of world's primary energy requirement in next 25 years: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said, "In coming 25 years, one-third of primary energy requirement of the world will be received by India." Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing the 11th Global Skills Summit said, "Today in this competitive sphere, India has become favorable destination for investors from all across the world. In coming 25 years, one-third of primary energy requirement of the world will be received by India."