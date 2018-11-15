India reaffirms maritime cooperation with Asean

Singapore, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reaffirmed India's cooperation in the maritime domain during a India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Breakfast Summit here.

"Reaffirmed cooperation in maritime domain and centrality of trade and investment towards prosperity of Indo-Pacific," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted following the meeting.

Under New Delhi's Act East Policy, India has been increasing its engagements with the Asean regional bloc.

The Asean comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

In January 2018, India hosted the Asean-India Commemorative Summit to celebrate 25 years of dialogue partnership, 15 years of summit-level interaction and five years of strategic partnership.

In an unprecedented gesture, all 10 Asean leaders attended the Commemorative Summit and graced the Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.

