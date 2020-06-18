India will reaffirm credentials to be permanent UNSC member: MEA

New Delhi, June 18 (ANI): While addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on June 18, the Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vikas Swarup on India securing seat non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for term 2021-22 said, "Our presence on the Security Council and our performance there over the next 2 years will underscore the value that a country like India brings to the table and reaffirm our credentials to be a permanent member of UNSC."