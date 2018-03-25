India is ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam: Defence Minister

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday stated that India is at alert and ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam. Sitharaman said the nation is constantly working on the modernization of its forces. "We will maintain our territorial integrity", she added. Last year, a face-off situation triggered in the Doklam region between Indian and Chinese troops that was later resolved following diplomatic discussions between both the nations. The face-off, which lasted for over three months, was called off after both sides arrived at an understanding for the disengagement of their border personnel.