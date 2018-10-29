India has reached 100th position in World Bank's ease of doing business ranking: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Make in India: India-Japan Partnership in Africa and Digital Partnership' seminar in Japan's Tokyo on Monday. While addressing the gathering, he said, "When I took over the responsibility of the government in 2014, India was at 140th position in the ease of doing business ranking of the World Bank. Now, India has reached 100th position and we are working towards better ranking".