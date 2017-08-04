India reach 442/5 at lunch vs Sri Lanka on day 2 of second Test

Colombo, Aug 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka struck twice to send back overnight centurions Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane even as India added 98 runs in the morning session to post 442/5 at lunch on Day 2 of the second cricket Test here on Friday.

All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (47 not out) and stumper Wriddhiman Saha (16 not out) went undivided at lunch after adding 29 runs for the sixth wicket at the Sinhalese Sports Club here.

Earlier, resuming at 344/3, India lost Pujara (133) in the second over of the day, trapped in front by part-timer Dimuth Karunaratne before Rahane (132) and Ashwin consolidated the innings with a 63-run fifth wicket stand.

In his attempt to accelerate, Rahane perished to debutant left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara, smartly stumped by Niroshan Dickwella after facing 222 balls and sending the ball 14 times to the fence.

Brief Scores: India 442/5 (Cheteshwar Pujara 133, Ajinkya Rahane 132, Lokesh Rahul 57, Dimukh Karunaratne 1/31) vs Sri Lanka.

