India reach 100/4 at lunch on Day 3

Johannesburg, Jan 26 (IANS) India reached 100 for four in their second innings at lunch on the third day of the third and final cricket Test against South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium here on Friday.

India lost overnight batsmen Murali Vijay (25) and Lokesh Rahul (16), alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (1) in the morning session as they took a 93-run lead with captain Virat Kohli batting at 27.

Resuming the day at 49/1, India had a torrid start, losing Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara (1) early to be reduced to 57/3.

Rahul failed to add to his overnight score as he chased an away-moving ball from paceman Vernon Philander, only managing an edge which landed in the hands of Faf du Plessis at second slip.

Pujara (1) too fell soon, edging a good length delivery from pacer Morne Morkel to du Plessis.

Kohli then joined hands with Vijay as the pair looked to weather the storm on a lively wicket.

Kohli, at the personal score of four, gave a difficult chance for the hosts to pick up the fourth wicket. He flicked Morkel straight into the hands of short leg fielder Aiden Markram, who was not quick enough to pouch it.

Later, Kohli showed his quality, playing with a straight bat and not fearing to go for the drives.

Vijay, at the other end, was resolute, backing his defensive technique to the hilt.

It seemed that the partnership between Vijay and Kohli will see off the morning session. But Vijay saw his stumps dismantled by a yorker from Kagiso Rabada.

Brief scores: India: 187 in first innings and 100/4 in second innings (Virat Kohli 27 batting, Murali Vijay 25; Vernon Philander 2/21) vs South Africa: 194 in first innings till lunch on Day 3.

