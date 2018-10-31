India ranks 77 in Ease of Doing Business, FM Jaitley commends DIPP

India has ranked 77 in the rankings of World Bank in Ease of Doing Business. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley however maintained that India has to improve on the criterion where we lack. "When we came to power the PM had said that we have to come within the top 50 ranks. Today, we are at Rank 77. If we have to raise the ranking then improving one step would not do. DIPP has worked on how to up the ranking on each criterion. You have to crack the code and try and improve on the criterion in which we lack." He said. India has recorded a jump of 23 positions against its rank of 100 in 2017.