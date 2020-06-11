India Rankings 2020: IIT Madras Bags 1st Rank in Overall Category

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have been ranked among top three educational institutes in India, according to the India Rankings 2020 report, released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 11 June.
These Institutions of Higher Education in various categories were ranked and graded on the basis of their performance on five broad categories of parameters. Further, the ranking has been divided into ten categories. Here’s the full list:
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
- Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Amrita VishwaVidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- Jadavpur University, Kolkata
- University of Hyderabad
- Calcutta University, Kolkata
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
- Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
- National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
- Indian Institute of Technology Indore
- Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
- Indian Institute of Management Indore
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
- Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
- Management Development Institute, Gurugram
- Miranda House, Delhi
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi
- Hindu College, Delhi
- St. Stephen`s College, Delhi
- Presidency College, Chennai
- Loyola College, Chennai
- St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata
- Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
- Hans Raj College, Delhi
- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
- JamiaHamdard, New Delhi
- Panjab University, Chandigarh
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
- Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani
- Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad
- JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
- JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
- National Institute of Technology Calicut
- National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
- National Law University, New Delhi
- Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad
- Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
- Dr. D. Y. PatilVidyapeeth, Pune
. Read more on Education by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Education by The Quint.