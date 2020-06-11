India Rankings 2020: IIT Madras Bags 1st Rank in Overall Category

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi have been ranked among top three educational institutes in India, according to the India Rankings 2020 report, released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 11 June.

These Institutions of Higher Education in various categories were ranked and graded on the basis of their performance on five broad categories of parameters. Further, the ranking has been divided into ten categories. Here’s the full list:

OVERALL RANKING

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

TOP 10 UNIVERSITIES IN INDIA

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Amrita VishwaVidyapeetham, Coimbatore Jadavpur University, Kolkata University of Hyderabad Calcutta University, Kolkata Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

ENGINEERING

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Indian Institute of Technology Indore

MANAGEMENT

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Indian Institute of Management Indore Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Management Development Institute, Gurugram

TOP TEN COLLEGES

Miranda House, Delhi Lady Shri Ram College for Women, New Delhi Hindu College, Delhi St. Stephen`s College, Delhi Presidency College, Chennai Loyola College, Chennai St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah Hans Raj College, Delhi PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

TOP PHARMACY COLLEGES

JamiaHamdard, New Delhi Panjab University, Chandigarh National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Udupi National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore

TOP MEDICAL COLLEGES

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore

TOP ARCHITECTURE COLLEGES

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee National Institute of Technology Calicut

TOP LAW COLLEGES

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru National Law University, New Delhi Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

TOP DENTAL COLLEGES

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi Dr. D. Y. PatilVidyapeeth, Pune

