India raises issue of human rights violations by Pakistan at UNHRC

First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India at UNHRC, Kumam Mini Devi slammed Pakistan in the meeting. She said, "Our decision in Jammu and Kashmir is within our sovereign right and is an internal matter of India. None of Pakistan's attempts to misrepresent our decision can hide its territorial ambitions." She further said, "Let me turn to Pakistan occupied Kashmir and territories under Pak control, cases of enforced disappearances, custodial rapes, murders and torture of civil rights activists and journalists are common practices adopted to silence voices against government and deep state in Gilgit-Baltistan."