India putting regional peace at stake: Pakistani President

Islamabad, March 23 (IANS) Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain has accused India of putting regional peace at stake by ceasefire violations and human rights abuses in Jammu and Kashmir, in an address marking the 78th Pakistan Day on Friday.

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire. On this day in 1956, Pakistan became the world's first Islamic republic.

While addressing the Pakistan Day event at Parade Ground in the capital, Mamnoon "warned India to stop its atrocities along the border", Dawn online reported.

"With these actions, Pakistan's neighbour has put the regional peace at stake," he said referring to cross-border ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hussain said "India was continuously increasing its military might and this attitude and behaviour is harmful... Our peace oriented approach should not be taken as our weakness," he said.

He also stated that the issue of Kashmir can only be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena was the "guest of honour" at the event. He was received by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad.

Hussain also greeted the forces from Turkey, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates that took part in the parade. Mobile phone services were suspended in the capital during the event. Various aeroplanes belonging to Army Aviation and Pakistan Air Force demonstrated aerobatic feats for the audience.

Talking about anti-terrorism operations in Pakistan, Hussain lauded the armed forces as well as the nation for eliminating terrorism from the country under operations Raddul Fasad and Zarb-i-Azb and announced a medal "Tamga-i-Azam" for those who rendered sacrifices for restoration of peace.

