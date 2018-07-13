India puts forward its vision on Indo-Pacific to China

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) India on Friday elaborated on its vision for the Indo-Pacific region during the second India-China Maritime Affairs Dialogue held in Beijing.

"The two sides exchanged views on various topics of mutual interest, including perspectives on maritime security and cooperation, blue economy, and further strengthening of practical cooperation," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"The Indian side also elaborated on India's vision for the Indo-Pacific region as articulated in Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's keynote address at this year's Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore," it stated.

In his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the Track I annual inter-governmental security forum organised by the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank, last month, Modi said that India's vision for the Indo-Pacific region is a positive one with many elements.

"Our vision stands for a free, open, inclusive region, which embraces us all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity," he stated.

The Indo-Pacific region has in recent times emerged as a key geo-strategic region internationally.

India is part of a quad revived last year, which also includes the US, Japan and Australia, that seeks to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

According to the ministry statement, in Friday's meeting, both sides "emphasised the need to further strengthen maritime cooperation as an important area of India-China bilateral relations, and as a platform to strengthen political and strategic mutual trust between the two countries".

While the Indian side was led by Pankaj Sharma, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), in the Ministry of External Affairs, the Chinese delegation was led by Wu Jianghao, Director General at the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

During the course of its visit, the Indian delegation also called on Vice-Foreign Minister of China Kong Xuanyou.

