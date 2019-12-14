India has put out best corporate tax regime in world: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

While addressing the media in Washington DC on December 13, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, Amitabh Kant, spoke about reforms that have been undertaken in India to better corporate tax rate. He said, "India has put out probably the best corporate tax regime in the world now." "At 15% with an effective rate of 17.1%, makes it the best country as far as corporate tax is concerned," he added.