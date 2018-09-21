India put Bangladesh in to bat in Asia Cup Super 4 tie

Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and put Bangladesh in to bat in the first match of the Asia Cup Super Four stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Upbeat after beating Pakistan comprehensively in the league stage, India made one forced change by including all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in place of injured Hardik Pandya.

Bangladesh on the other hand, made a couple of changes by bringing in Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Liton Das(WK), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(C), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

