India put 406 run target before Sri Lanka

Nagpur, Nov 26 (IANS) India declared their innings for 610/6, taking a massive lead of 405 against Sri Lanka in the second Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

India skipper Virat Kohli along with middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma took India to 507/4 at tea before Kohli was dismissed by Dilruwan Perera. Kohli scored 213 runs in 267 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane (2) and Ravichandran Ashwin (5) failed to support Rohit at the other end and fell cheaply.

But in the process, Rohit (102 not out) slammed a century, which was his first in four years.

Just after the ton, Kohli decided to declare the inings and asked the visitors to chase 405 runs to win.

