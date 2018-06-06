India provided strong support to South Africa during apartheid: Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who was at South Africa's Pietermaritzburg today, recalled the strong bond the two nations shared since the time of colonialism."Both India and South Africa are rich in their cultures and traditions. The relationship between our people has stood the test of time. India provided strong support to South Africa at international forums during its struggle against apartheid. It was the first country to savour trade relations," she said in her speech.