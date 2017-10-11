'India is proud of his cinematic brilliance': PM Modi wishes Big B on his b'day

On the 75th birthday of Amitabh Bachchan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Bollywood's "cinematic megastar" a long and healthy life. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Happy birthday @SrBachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance and support to many social causes. I pray for his long and healthy life. Birthday messages have been pouring in for Amitabh Bachchan from all spheres. Born in 1942, Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' has more than 150 feature films to his credit, in addition to many special appearances, songs and even a popular TV show hosting stint. The 'Coolie' star has won numerous accolades in his career, including four National Film Awards as Best Actor and many awards at international film festivals and award ceremonies.