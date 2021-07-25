'India proud of its achievements in upholding democratic values and human rights'

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) India is proud of its achievements in upholding democratic values and human rights and it is open to engaging with those who recognise diversity, official sources here said on Sunday a day after the US said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise these issues during his visit to New Delhi.

Human rights and democracy are universal and extend beyond a particular national or cultural perspective, the sources said.

Blinken is arriving in India on July 27 on a two-day visit. He is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dean Thompson, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, told reporters on Friday that Blinken will raise issues of human rights and democracy with Indian officials during the visit.

'Issues such as human rights and democracy are universal and extend beyond a particular national or cultural perspective. India is proud of its achievements in both domains and is always glad to share experiences,' a source said.

'As a long-standing pluralistic society, India is open to engaging those who now recognise the value of diversity,' it said.

Thompson had said the US will continue the conversation with India on the issues as it firmly believes that both sides have more values in common.

'With respect to the human rights and democracy question, yes, you're right; I will tell you that we will raise it, and we will continue that conversation because we firmly believe that we have more values in common on those fronts than we don't,' he had said.

'We believe India is going to be a really important part of continuing those conversations and building strong efforts on those fronts in partnership as we go forward,' Thompson had said in response to a question.

The sources said India will also engage with the US on other global issues like political and cultural rebalancing.

'India supports a truly multipolar, democratic and diverse world order and expects international conversations to reflect this evolution,' the source said.

'We believe in equity and fairness, whether in development, climate change or global decision-making,' it said.

Discussions are also likely to cover working together in the UN, especially with India holding the Presidency of the UN Security Council in August.

It will be Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State and the third by a high-ranking Biden administration official after it came to power in January.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited India in March while US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry travelled to New Delhi in April.

Secretary Blinken's visit reciprocates the visit by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the US in May.