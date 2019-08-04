All India Professionals' Congress calls for urgent appointment of interim party president: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said an immediate appointment of an interim Congress president followed by internal elections for senior leadership posts would strengthen the credibility of the grand old party across the country. Tharoor who addressed a press conference on behalf of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) said, "All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) leaders have urged the senior leadership of the Congress and particularly Congress Working Committee to urgently follow the wishes of the Congress President." Tharoor last week had came out to oppose the continuous delay in the appointment of a new Congress president and said a democratically elected president would help the party redeem itself in the eyes of millions of party workers.