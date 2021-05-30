Yahoo Mail:

‘India Producing 10 Times More Medical Oxygen’: PM on Mann Ki Baat

Seven years into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NDA government in the Centre, he says they have followed the principle of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ (With everyone, progress for everyone, with the belief of everyone).

While addressing people on his monthly edition of Man Ki Baat held on Sunday morning, 30 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there had been many moments of national pride.

He spoke about the government’s efforts in fighting COVID. He said that the first wave was fought with courage and the second wave too will be defeated.

Specifically, he highlighted how the country was now producing ten times more medical oxygen, he said:

"“In the normal course, we were producing 900 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in a day. Today, the production has gone up to 9,500 metric tonnes a day — an increase of almost 10 percent." - PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

This announcement comes few weeks after there were multiple SOS calls for oxygen, with several people dying due to lack of oxygen in Delhi, Goa, and Karnataka. Eventually, medical aid came in from several countries. There was intervention from the courts and the government also directed use of oxygen from private plants for medical use.

Speaking about supplying oxygen to rural areas, he said:

"“During the second wave of COVID-19, a major challenge was to supply medical oxygen to remote areas. To counter challenges that the country faced, drivers of cryogenic oxygen tankers helped, by working on a war footing, and saved lives of lakhs of people.”"

He also made a reference to armed forces ensuring oxygen supplies reach where they must. He said:

"“This fight (against COVID-19) is so big that the country is working through all three routes: Water, land, sky (Navy, Army and Air Force). Work of transporting empty tankers to oxygen plants by Air Force planes is being done, while the work of making new oxygen plants is also being completed.”"

He repeatedly said the government was fighting COVID with all its strength, adding how from one testing lab in the country in the beginning of the pandemic, now there were more than 2,500. "Initially, a few hundred tests could be done in a day, now more than 20 lakh COVID tests are being conducted in a day. Till now, more than 33 crore samples have been tested in the country," he said.

He also said that when it comes to national security, India does not compromise.

"“When we now witness India giving a befitting reply to those who conspire against us, our confidence soars. When India does not compromise on the issues of national security, when the strength of our armed forces increases, we feel that yes, we are on the right path.”" - PM Modi

He referred to the cyclonic storms and lauded the efforts of agencies that played the important role in relief and rescue.

Regarding other achievements of the government, the PM spoke about rural electrification, piped water supply, banking facilities etc.

BJP Leaders Tweet: #7YearsOfSeva

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted:
Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi
I congratulate Modi ji on the completion of seven years full of unprecedented achievements of the Central government under his leadership. The Modi government has set a unique example of parallel coordination of development, security, public welfare, and historical reforms.#7YearsOfSeva

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, tweeted, “It is the result of the efficient leadership of respected Prime Minister that the country has been successful in keeping life and livelihood safe even during the pandemic. Not only this, we have established our sacred spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam on the global stage by providing COVID vaccine to friendly countries.”

Union Minister Gadkari tweeted, “Today Prime Minister Mr.@narendramodi
under his leadership, the Central government has completed sesven years. In these seven years, the country has seen a period of unprecedented development and reforms, which is still going on. The welfare policies of the government have reached the people. #7YearsOfSeva

