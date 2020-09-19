India Preparing for Long Haul Along LAC, Other Key Developments

Tension in eastern Ladakh increased manifold following the Galwan Valley clashes on 15 June in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed. The situation deteriorated further after China’s attempt to occupy the Indian territory in August and September were unsuccessful.

Both countries have been in conversation to deescalate the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The defence ministers, foreign ministers and national security advisors of both countries have met over the last one month but neither country has initiated disengagement.

Here are the key developments that took place in the last two days:

NSA Ajit Doval attended the 10th meeting of the NSAs, hosted by the current chair of BRICS Russia. The meeting was also attended by China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi, where views were exchanged on combating terrorism and extremism besides deliberating on global and regional security issues, reported The New Indian Express.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that Indian Army has an adequate amount of special clothes, tents, weapons and ammunition to cope with the extreme weather conditions at the LAC, according to IANS.

Despite the agreement between Indian and Chinese foreign ministers to reduce tensions along the disputed border, both the countries’ troops are within rifle range at four locations at Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, IANS reported, quoting a senior official in the security establishment.

A Yuan Wang-class research vessel from China, which had entered the Indian Ocean, has returned to China after being constantly tracked by Indian Navy warships, ANI reported.

The MEA Spokesperson said that China should take forward the process for complete disengagement of troops from all friction points, including the Pangong Lake area in eastern Ladakh, and asked it not to make unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC. Read the full report by The Quint.

MEA on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that India's ties with China have not worsened in the aftermath of the border tensions, PTI reported.

Chinese combat medics have started evacuating PLA troops from high altitude posts on stretchers because of the harsh weather conditions, India Today reported.

