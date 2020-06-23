India prepares for long haul, but days of LAC nibbling by Chinese set to get over

New Delhi, June 23: India will put an end to the nibbling by the Chinese at the Line of Actual Control. India will not provoke any skirmish, but will reply strongly to any transgression, officials in the national capital tell OneIndia.

While talks between the two sides continue at the military level, India is prepared for a long haul.

India has also upped the ante in response to the aggression by the Chinese. The Indian positions at Galwan, Hot Springs, Koyul, Fukche, Murgo, Depsong and Demchok face threats from the Chinese and hence the deployment has been enhanced. Meanwhile the Indian agencies have sounded a high alert after it was noticed that China had deployed additional fighter jets, attack choppers and bombers at Hotan, Ngyari and Shigatse.

With Apache helicopters, Sukhoi fighters and tanks being added along the Line of Actual Control, the three divisions now form an arc and are ready to respond.

Both the Indian and Chinese armies have been fully deployed, the air bases activated and the navy has been placed on standby. Sources tell OneIndia that the situation is very tense, although there has been no escalation following the June 15 violent brawl.

In response to the mighty build up by the Chinese, the Indian Army positions too have been beefed up. The Air Force of both countries also continue to keep a surveillance watch on each other, the source cited above said.

On the other hand, the Air Force also moved its critical frontline assets including the Sukhoi 20 MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter aircraft fleet to the advanced positions where they can fly at a very short notice.

Further the Chinooks helicopters have been deployed in and around the Leh airbase to provide the capability of rapid troops transportation and inter valley troop transfer, in case any situation emerges. The American Apache attack choppers have also been deployed close to the areas where operations by ground troops are taking place at the moment.

With both armies not thinking in terms of disengagement, the situation is very tense. While there has been a bit of cooling down of the situation, the official cited above said that complete disengagement will take a longer time.

During the military level talks held on Tuesday, the Indian side demanded the withdrawal of PLA troops from the Galwan Valley, where the deadly clash had taken place on June 15.

The Indian side also demanded the restoration of status quo ante in the key strategic areas.

The meeting took place between Lieutenant General, Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh based 14 corps and Major General Liu Lin of the South Xinjiang military region. The talks began at around 11.30 am and went on till 10.15 pm, officials familiar with the developments said.

India also demanded the reduction of military deployments in the depth areas on their side of the disputed border. The main intention of the talks was to restore status quo in the Gogra Post, Galwan Valley and Gogra Post. The Indian Army wants the Chinese to move back from their current positions to where they were in early April.

India also flagged concerns about the build up of Chinese troops, artillery units in the Gogra Post Hot Springs sector, which is north of Pangong Tso.

