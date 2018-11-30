India have potential to win medal in Hockey World Cup: Lazarus Barla

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (IANS) Former Indian hockey player Lazarus Barla on Friday said India have the potential to win a medal in the men's Hockey World Cup being played at the Kalinga Stadium here.

He said that the team has the potential to reach the semi-final in the tournament and is very close to winning medals.

"This is a balanced team with the presence of young and senior players. They should top in the pool matches so that they can play with a comparatively weak team in the quarter-final and enter the semi-final," said Lazarus, who has played for India in two world cups.

Lazarus, who coached the side at the Kalinga Stadium before the world cup, said the team has performed well at the ground in the Champions League and the World League.

"However, it differs from match to match. Unlike South Africa, defeating Belgium would be tough. They have to concentrate on creating chances and converting these into goals. They will have to work on penalty corners as well," he observed.

India defeated South Africa 5-0 in their first match while they will face World No. 3 Belgium on December 2.

