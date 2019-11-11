India has potential to emerge as one of the leading economies in next 10 years: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released a special publication on Shri JRD Tata on the occasion of 21st ASSOCHAM JRD Tata Memorial Lecture in Delhi on Nov 11. While addressing the event, he said that India has the potential to emerge as one of the leading economies in the next 10 years. "The fundamentals of Indian economy are strong and with the government committed to pursuing various reforms, India has the potential to emerge as one of the leading economies in the next 10 years," said the Vice President.