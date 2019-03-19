India Post releases special stamp cover on Ice Stupa in Leh

India Post released a special stamp cover on Ice Stupa in Leh at an event in the presence of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh founder Sonam Wangchuk. He expressed his delight over postal department's initiative to promote more Ice Stupas in Ladakh. Sonam Wangchuk said that, "It's a small effort to reduce water crisis in the region and also to convey a message to the world that how the Mountain people are forced to do such innovative ideas to solve the water crises it is not only an innovative idea but also a message to all the people who live in big cities that don't use resources in such a way that it create problem for mountain people."