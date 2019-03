Mohali, March 10 (IANS) Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant innings guided India to a mammoth 358/9 against Australia in the fourth One-Day International match here on Sunday.

Apart from Rohit (95) and Dhawan (143), Lokesh Rahul (26) Rishabh Pant (36) and Vijay Shankar (26) also contributed to the score.

Brief scores: India 358/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 143, Rohit Sharma 95; Pat Cummins 5/70) against Australia.

