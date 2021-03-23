India Post International Letter Writing Competition for School kids, Winners to Get Rs 50,000

The Department of Posts will conduct an international letter-writing competition for school students. The subject of the competition is “Write a letter to a family member about your experience with COVID-19”. The India Post 2021 letter writing competition is open to school-going children up to the age of 15 years as of March 31, 2021.

The India Post Essay Writing competition will be held in the schools/centres by the concerned Postal Circle of the state as well. The date and venue for the same are yet to be decided. Students also have option to appear for the competition from their respective homes.

Those who wish to participate from home must send their entries via Speed Post to the designated Nodal Officer of the concerned Postal Circle Office along with a duly filled application form and one photocopy of age proof document by April 5. Contestants must mention their name, date of birth, gender, father or guardian’s name, name of the school, full residence, and postal address on the first page of the letter. They also need to attach their passport size photograph.

Contestants need to write a letter in English or any other language, and it should not exceed 800 words.

The winners of the India Post letter writing competition will receive medals — gold for first prize, silver for second, and bronze for third — and certificates. The candidate who bags the gold medal will get an opportunity to visit the headquarters of the Universal Postal Union in Berne, Switzerland.

“The best entry at the national level shall qualify as the official Indian entry for the international level competition,” reads the official notification.

The competition will be held at two levels — circle and national level. At circle level, the top three candidates will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 5,000, respectively.

At the national level, the winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while the first runner up and the second runner up will get Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000, respectively.