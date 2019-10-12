India is in position to talk by standing on its feet, with all its might: Rajnath Singh

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh addressed a public meeting in Mumbai. While addressing them, he talked about the status quo of India at International level. Rajnath Singh said, "World believes that India is no more a weak country. India isn't a country which will talk to anyone by standing on their knees, however powerful might the force be. India is today in the position to talk by standing on its feet and with all its might. Whole world is recognizing us. You must have seen the 'Howdy, Modi!' program. The head of every Indian was proudly elevated. "

"