India will take PoK under PM Modi's leadership: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on September 18 said that India will take Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "In coming years nation believes that our government under the leadership of PM Modi will take Pakistan occupied Kashmir, which is 1/3 part of Kashmir, from Pakistan," said Das.He also slammed Pakistan on raising Kashmir's issue internationally by saying that because of PM Modi's diplomacy Pak defeated on international platform for raising Kashmir's issue. "Pakistan wants to raise Kashmir's issue on internationally but because of Prime Minister Modi's diplomacy Pak defeated on international platform," added Das. The Jharkhand Chief Minister also thanked PM Modi and HM Shah for revoking Article 370. "He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogation of Article 370," said Das.