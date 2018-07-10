India poised to emerge as a world golf tourism hub

The sport of golf is gaining momentum in India with a breezy pace. The emerging trend of playing golf among the youth has motivated the government and private players to improve infrastructure, including golf courses of international standards and trained manpower. The government is now keen to exploit golf tourism in its true potential. The Ministry of Tourism is keen on promoting golf for the development of the overall ecosystem of tourism. India has about 220 golf courses in which 25 are signature golf courses which are at par with international standards. With an aim to promote golf culture and attract tourists requires some 100 new golf courses in the country. It will not only help attract tourists and generate revenue for the state, but also open new job opportunities for the youth.