India is with you: PM Modi to ISRO scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ISRO scientists on September 07. He said, "We will rise to the occasion and reach even newer heights of success. To our scientists, I want to say- India is with you. You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress." He further said, "In our illustrious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again and gone on to do spectacular things. This is the reason why our civilization stands tall."