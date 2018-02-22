India has pledged 'additional developmental aid' in Afghanistan: Pentagon

The Pentagon heaped praises on India over its development role in Afghanistan, adding the country has pledged an 'additional developmental aid' in the war-torn country. "India has been very supportive, and they've pledged additional developmental aid in Afghanistan. They've been willing to help with aviation maintenance," Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana White said. White added that Pakistan has an opportunity to do more with respect to regional security. Stating it as an 'opportunity,' white said we would 'welcome Pakistan's involvement.' Pentagon is the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense.