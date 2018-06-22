India is playing important role in taking world economy on higher level: PM Modi

While addressing a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Vanijya Bhawan at Akbar Road in the national capital on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In last 4 years, government has tried to work in people friendly, development friendly and investment friendly manner. Weather it is fiscal or current account balance, there has been improvement in comparison to the last government. India is playing an important role in taking world economy on higher level. In last quarter of the year, country has touched 7.7 per cent development rate".