'India will play to win against Colombia'

New Delhi [India], Oct. 8 (ANI): "We have forgotten the result against the USA. Tomorrow is a new day and we'll fight our best for a result," said head coach Luis Norton de Matos, ahead of India's second match against Colombia in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"I would like to win. The boys are looking very focused and concentrated. We know that they'll put up a tough fight for us. We're ready for that," he said.

"I'm sure that they'll be fighting until the last second of the match. They're really focused and they'll fight tooth and nail to get a good result," he added.

Meanwhile, Colombia went down to Ghana by a solitary goal in the Group A opener of the tournament.

"I've watched a lot of their videos. I watched the first 25 minutes of the first match as well. They'll impose a strong physical challenge for us," Matos maintained.

"We're well organised right now and we have to be apt on that to swing it in our way. We must play with our stronger points and I feel, the team-organisation is best right now."

He foresees nothing less than a taxing match but pronounced that a minor mistake can cost a lot.

"The players are confident and know what is expected from them. We can't make any mistake and we have to keep a good pressure on them throughout," he added. (ANI)