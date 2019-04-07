India planning to attack us: Pakistan Minister

Islamabad, April 7 (IANS) India is planning to attack Pakistan after staging a "mishap" in Jammu and Kashmir and this could happen between April 16 and 20, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Sunday.

He urged the international community to reprimand India for what he said was its "irresponsible conduct", the Dawn reported.

Qureshi told the media in Multan that Islamabad had "reliable intelligence that India is devising a new plan" to attack Pakistan.

"I am speaking responsibly, I hold a position of responsibility, and I know the words I utter will be picked up by the international media," he said.

"Preparations are being made (by India), and there are chances of another attack against Pakistan. According to our information, the action could be taken between April 16-20.

"A new mishap could be staged in Indian Kashmir, just like (the) Pulwama (attack). And its purpose will be to justify their (India's) offensive against Pakistan and to increase diplomatic pressure against Islamabad," he said.

His reference was to the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in Indian Kashmir that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility, triggering major tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"If it (action by India) happens, you can imagine the impact of the occurrence on the peace and stability of the region," warned Qureshi.

He said that Pakistan had briefed the UN Security Council's P5 members over the issue.

"We want the international community to take notice of this irresponsible behaviour and reprimand them (India) for taking this route," the Minister said.

Qureshi criticized the global community for remaining silent over "Indian aggression" against Pakistan on February 26.

This was a reference to the Indian bombing of the JeM's biggest training camp at Balakot in Pakistan.

He said that international powers did not reprimand India despite its "blatant violation of international laws" due to geopolitics.

"The international community, given the sensitivity of this flashpoint, should not remain silent," he stated.

