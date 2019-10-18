India and Philippines sign four agreements in Manila

India and Philippines signed four agreements covering maritime domain, security, tourism, science and technology and culture. President Ram Nath Kovind led the delegation level talks with President of Philippines Rodrigo Duterte in Manila. President Ram Nath Kovind in Philippines's Manila stated both the countries have been a victim of terrorism and are committed to work closely to eliminate terrorism. President Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind is on a five-day state visit to Philippines. The visit has been organised at the invitation of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.